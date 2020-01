Northland's main highway is closed after a crash at Whakapara (file photo).

State Highway 1 in Whangārei is closed after a two-car crash that has left two people critically injured.

Police said the crash occurred near Puhipuhi Rd, Whakapara about 5.50pm.

"The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible."