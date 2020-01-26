Pharmacies running out of face masks across New Zealand amid coronavirus fears

Pharmacies across the country are selling out of surgical face masks as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread throughout China.

So far, there have been no reported cases of the virus within New Zealand, but this hasn't stopped Kiwis from stocking up on the masks just in case, pharmacy staff have said.

One worker at Life Pharmacy in Remuera, Auckland said the store had sold out of the masks three days ago and were unable to get anymore straight away.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Lisa Chamussy and her friends arrive home from Thailand, wearing face masks as a precaution against the fast spreading Coronavirus.

"Our wholesaler, Pro Pharma, is out at the moment too so we're having to tell people we're out," she said.

"We're getting around 15 people a day coming in and asking for masks, whereas, before last week, we'd maybe sell a box a day or less."

In Invercargill, owner of Unichem Donna Kerr Pharmacy, Donna Kerr, said masks were selling out faster than the pharmacy could restock them.

"We got in six boxes of masks on Saturday morning, by midday, they were all gone."

Kerr said the masks were being bought in bulk, mainly by the local Asian communities.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF International tourists wearing face masks at Auckland International Airport.

Lisa Chamussy, a New Zealander who had just arrived in Auckland from Thailand, said she heard about the outbreak four days ago and decided to buy a mask before heading home.

"We've been wearing masks at the airports and on the planes - beng cautious, just in case."

Chamussy said many other tourists in Thailand had also been wearing and nearly everyone on her flight had also.

ANTHONY KWAN/GETTY IMAGES Travellers wearing face masks wait at the departure hall of West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, China (file photo).

Cases of the virus have been reported in China, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, France and South Korea.

At least 25 people have died from the pneumonia-like virus that's thought to have originated from a food market in Wuhan. More than 800 cases have been confirmed.

The outbreak has many people on edge across the world, and had prompted unprecedented lockdowns of major cities during China's most important holiday, Chinese New Year.

SUPPLIED Ministry of Health's director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay, said the risk of coronavirus in New Zealand was currently low (file photo).

However the World Health Organisation does not yet consider it a global health emergency.

This week, the Ministry of Health's director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said the risk of coronavirus in New Zealand was currently low.

"At this stage, the World Health Organisation does not recommend border screening for 2019-nCoV, and there are currently no travel restrictions at the New Zealand border related to this outbreak."

However, the ministry was taking the outbreak "very seriously".

It has established an incident management team and on Friday a technical advisory group had peer reviewed what the ministry was doing and would provide further advice.