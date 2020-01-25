Firefighters and helicopters still battling landfill blaze near Whangārei

A video showing the scale of the blaze at a landfill site in Portland near Whangārei.

A video captured by Auckland resident Josh Russell captures the scale of a large landfill fire near Whangarei on Saturday.

Firefighters and four helicopters with monsoon buckets are still battling the blaze near Whangārei and Fire and Emergency NZ have warned locals to stay indoors.

Russell said he has been staying in Ruakaka with family for the weekend and happened to be driving past at about 6pm when he saw the fire.

SUPPLIED Smoke billows up from a landfill fire south of Whangarei as a helicopter prepares to drop water on the blaze.

"There was quite a bit of smoke and we tried to drive up to the fire."

He said he managed to get to the top of a nearby hill where he captured the video of helicopters with monsoon buckets dropping water on the blaze.

"They had digger workers trying to smother the fire and multiple helicopters."

SUPPLIED Smoke billows up from a landfill fire south of Whangārei.

The fire was first reported at the Puwera Landfill Site in McGill Rd at 2.30pm on Saturday and local residents were advised to close their door and windows.

Do you know anything about this incident? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Firefighters from Portland, Whangārei, Marsden Point, and Onerahi are at the scene at the Puwera Landfill in Portland, with further fire trucks responding from Hikurangi.

Chief operating officer of Northland Waste's landfill management team were also onsite helping to put the fire out.

A spokeswoman from St John said one ambulance had also been called to the site at 3.45pm. According to Fire and Emergency NZ senior dispatcher Colin Underdown two firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion.

Parts of Northland are currently in drought with little to no rain on the horizon.

The region has just experienced its hottest and driest year, breaking 16 records in 2019.

All nine of the Far North District Council's water supplies are short of water, with restrictions ranging from a ban on sprinklers, to a full hose ban.