Nelson car dealership well ablaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car dealership in the western part of Nelson.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said fire crews received calls at about 22:08pm to the fire at MS Ford in Haven Rd, a semi-industrial area.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the building was already well alight.

At least seven fire trucks from Nelson, Stoke and Richmond have responded to the fire.

Sally Kidson/Stuff Fire spotted in Nelson.

Sounds of what could be gas bottles exploding could be heard coming from the building.

Residents feared the fire could spread to a bushy area situated at the rear of the building and pose a threat to houses on the nearby hill.

Sally Kidson/Stuff Firefighters deal with the blaze.

State Highway 6 was closed in both directions.

According to the spokesperson no reports of injuries or any people in the building have been received.