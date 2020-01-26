Reports of 5.4 magnitude earthquake throughout Aotearoa

Second earthquake near Kapiti Coast felt in much of New Zealand.

A second earthquake originating near Paraparaumu in the Wellington Region's Kapiti Coast has been felt in much of New Zealand.

GeoNet said the earthquake had caused moderate shaking around central New Zealand and originated 45 kilometres north-west of Paraparaumu.

GeoNet had received around 27,000 reports of people feeling the earthquake.

READ MORE:

* Why NZ should always be prepared for a natural disaster

* Tsunami alerts: what you need to know

* Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes lower North Island

* Deep quakes don't typically produce aftershocks

The majority of reports centred around the lower North Island and Upper South Island, but some apparently felt shaking as far afield as Northland and Canterbury.

The earthquake took place on Saturday at 11:45 pm.

Earlier in the evening a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in the North Island's West Coast and the top of the South Island. GeoNet reported that the earthquake originated 50 kilometres north-west of Paraparaumu.