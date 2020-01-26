Workshop, cars destroyed in late-night blaze at Nelson car dealership

Firefighters managed to contain a large blaze at MS Ford on Haven Rd, Nelson on Saturday night.

A workshop at a Nelson car yard and eight vehicles have been extensively damaged in a "significant" fire.

MS Ford's service lane building, located behind their Haven Rd showroom, caught alight on Saturday evening about 10pm.

The fire spread through the building, damaging eight cars. It did not affect the showroom or any of the cars displayed at the front.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was called to the fire about 10.10pm.

Eight crews from Nelson and the surrounding area responded, and FENZ escalated the response to "fourth alarm", making it a "significant incident".

"Firefighters were there throughout the night. The last crew left the scene about 5.30am this morning," FENZ shift manager Daniel Reilly said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER MS Ford service manager Kane Squire has worked in the service lane for 13 years, and said it was "hard to see" the fire damage.

Residents reportedly feared the fire could spread to a bushy area situated at the rear of the property and pose a threat to houses on the nearby hill.

However, Reilly said firefighters successfully prevented the fire spreading to a nearby petrol station and vegetation.

MS Ford service manager Kane Squire initially dismissed the first message about the fire, thinking someone was "having me on".

But when more messages arrived, along with a video, he headed down to the site.

He had no idea what started the fire, he said.

He commended the firefighters for getting the blaze under control. A stack of tyres out the back of the building had ignited, which would have presented a challenge, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Fire crews battled to prevent the fire from spreading onto the tree-covered hill behind the MS Ford site on Haven Rd.

He wasn't sure what caused the explosions that were heard during the fire.

"There's lots of things back there; welding tanks, oils, airbags."

Squire had worked at the site for 13 years, since he was a teenager.

"[When] you have spent your whole life working there, it's pretty hard to see."

The dealership had been busy lately, and while the service lane would not be operating, the showroom planned to open as usual on Monday, Squire said.

No-one was injured in the fire, and the cause had yet to be established. Reilly said a fire investigator was on their way to the property.

State Highway 6 was closed in both directions for a time while firefighters responded to the fire.