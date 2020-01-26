Family of teen presumed drowned after swim express gratitude to searchers

Divers and a drone have been deployed to find a teenager missing near Dunedin’s Second Beach.

The family a 14-year-old missing off the Dunedin coast since Thursday have expressed their "utmost gratitude" to the searchers.

Vinnie Beecroft got into difficulty swimming near Second Beach, Dunedin, on Thursday afternoon. On Saturday, police confirmed they were now searching for a body.

Kathy Peters, a relative of Beecroft's, said in a statement released through police the family "are still holding on to hope that Vinnie will be found, but acknowledge this is becoming increasingly unlikely as the hours pass".

The family wanted to express their "utmost gratitude for the efforts that have been made by everyone in the search", she said, including a "special thanks" to NZ Search and Rescue, Police, Victim Support, Surf Life Saving NZ, and all others involved.

READ MORE: Searches resume for missing South Island swimmers



"Very special thoughts and thanks go to the young boys who were there with Vinnie at the time, their efforts were truly brave and heroic in their bid to help Vinnie when he got into difficulty at Seconds Cliff on Thursday afternoon.

"The boys had spent the afternoon having fun in and around the water, enjoying the day, when tragedy struck."

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Vinnie Beecroft got into trouble swimming near Second Beach, Dunedin.

Peters said Vinnie's immediate family had "endured a number of tragic events over the years and are trying to cope with the current situation as best they can". She asked that their privacy be respected "at this difficult time".

"Again, thank you to all those involved and to the services and people that know Vinnie well and have supported him in the past.

"A heartfelt thank you is expressed for the ongoing support you are offering."