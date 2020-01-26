Five injured after jetboat 'beaches' on Queenstown river

The Go Orange jetboat reportedly had 24 people on board when the incident happened. (File photo)

Five people have minor injuries after a jetboat crash near Queenstown.

Police were called shortly after 11am on Sunday to reports of a jetboat crash on the Kawarau River, a spokeswoman said. The jetboat, reportedly with 24 people on board, was operated by Go Orange, a spokeswoman confirmed.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened opposite Chard Farm near the AJ Hackett bungy jump bridge.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Daniel Reilly said crews from Arrowtown and Frankton were at the scene, which was on the Queenstown side of the bridge.

A St John spokeswoman said she understood 24 people were on the boat at the time.

SUPPLIED The jetboat crashed on the Kawarau River, which runs into Lake Wakatipu. (File photo)

Two ambulance crews were responding, she said. The spokeswoman said it was too early to provide any patient condition updates, but said there was no indication of any serious injuries.

St John staff would be assessing everyone on the boat and providing medical treatment where required.

Last February, nine people were injured when a jetboat operated by Skippers Canyon Jet crashed into a wall in Skippers Canyon.