'I thought I was paralysed': Skydive turns to horror for student visiting NZ

Beatriz Martinez-Martin is recovering after surviving a skydiving accident which she initially feared might have paralysed her.

When she hit the ground after skydiving from nearly 4000m in the skies above Auckland, Beatriz Martinez-Martin knew something had gone terribly wrong.

The Californian molecular biology student was relaxed just a few moments earlier, when she and friend Kate Morris prepared to jump out for their first New Zealand skydive.

"I went first but she landed first. I don't really know how that happened," she said from her Auckland City Hospital bed on Sunday. "I was yelling at her going: Kate, that was awesome."

But Martinez-Martin said a freak gust of wind struck just seconds before she and her instructor or "tandem" were due to land.

"There was a lot of turbulence... it made the parachute go up and we landed just really hard."

The 19-year-old student felt pain in her back.

"My tandem was screaming. I could tell she was in a lot of pain. I saw people running towards us and I was just like: Help me, help me."

Martinez-Martin said she remembered thinking: "I'm paralysed. There's no way I'm not paralysed."

She said everyone around was visibly concerned and thankfully, she was told not to try and stand up.

"When I was moving my toes... that was just the biggest relief."

The American student later learned from hospital staff she had damaged her L3-L4 spinal motion segment.

"I had burst my L3... They said it touched my spinal cord so that's why they were all really surprised I wasn't paralysed."

The University of San Diego (USD) student was taken to hospital after the January 10 incident and had surgery 10 days later.

She said a doctor told her: "You are so lucky so you're not paralysed."

She said a cage-like device with cadaver bone and screws was used in surgery and she felt better now and was hardly ever in pain.

Martinez-Martin said she'd have to stay in New Zealand for about three or four weeks until she could fly home.

But she'd need months of rehabilitation or physical therapy in the US and would probably have to miss a semester.

Her friend Mikayla​ Hemsley set up a GoFundMe​ page to help with those looming medical fees.

In contrast, her hospital costs in New Zealand were covered.

"The nurses are great. I'm really blessed and really grateful for New Zealand and the way people are here. It's so amazing to me that this is all cared for," she said.

"This is so great. I want to move here. Everyone's been really nice."

She said her parents weren't able to travel and many of her friends had already resumed their studies in the US.

"I've been pretty alone here, I'm not going to lie."

But she said a USD dean had visited daily and she was chatting to her loved ones online.

The student said her tandem had repeatedly apologised since the accident but Martinez-Martin had no grudges about the "freak accident". She said the tandem was not badly injured and was discharged from hospital within a few days.

She said messages of love on the GoFundMe​ page had buoyed her and she was looking forward to walking again.

The accident hadn't put her off skydiving. She said next time, she just wants to jump from higher.