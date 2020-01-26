Two dead after crash near Mataura

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 near the small town of Mataura.

Two have people have died after a crash on State Highway 1 near Mataura, in rural Southland.

Police said they were alerted to the single-vehicle crash about 5pm.

Two other people have been injured, police said.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter was transporting one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Another patient was being transported by ambulance to Southland Hospital, and that patient's status had been downgraded from serious to moderate, the spokeswoman said.

A cordon is in place after two people died in a crash in rural Southland.

Diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The police serious crash unit has been advised.

It brings the day's road death toll to four, after a two-car crash at 2pm, near Karapiro, left one person dead, while a crash in Kaitaia at 6am killed the sole occupant of a car after it left the road and hit a tree.

