Intoxicated man trespassed after jumping off Auckland ferry

The intoxicated man jumped off a ferry as it headed to Auckland from Hobsonville Point (file photo).

A drunk man who jumped off an Auckland ferry while it was moving has been trespassed from using the service.

Police were called to Quay St in central Auckland about 3.45pm on Sunday with a report of a ferry passenger falling into the harbour.

After going into the water, the man was quickly recovered.

"He was intoxicated and subsequently trespassed from the ferry terminal," a police spokesperson said.

Fullers 360 operations officer Megan Watson said the man "intentionally" entered the water during a service from Hobsonville Point.

The spokeswoman said the crew responded immediately and contacted police.

Watson said intentionally jumping off a vessel was prohibited.