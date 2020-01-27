New Zealander of the Year finalists announced

Rocket Lab's Peter Beck is keen to make space accessible to everyone.

Three Auckland-based leaders have been picked as finalists for this year's New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Actor Jennifer Ward-Lealand, the face of New Zealand's space industry Peter Beck, and pioneering neonatologist Jane Harding are all through to the final round.

The winner will be named at an awards gala on February 20 in Auckland.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Jennifer Ward-Lealand is one of New Zealand's most accomplished actresses, with a career spanning almost four decades.

There were 969 nominations for the awards, which are in their 11th year. Previous winners include mental health advocate Mike King, film director Taika Waititi, and rugby great Richie McCaw.

Chief judge Cameron Bennett described Ward-Lealand as a "staunch and devoted" champion for performing arts professionals in New Zealand.

She strived to improve their working conditions and for stronger representation of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga (Māori language and customs), he said.

Peter Beck's start-up, Rocket Lab, launches satellites into space.

Rocket Lab founder Beck's "pioneering spirit has put New Zealand on the map", Bennett said.

He made frequent and reliable access to space satellite services "attainable to the many, not just the few".

Bennet said Professor Jane Harding's expertise in foetal health had lead to "paradigm changes" in our understanding of the link between a mother's health and her baby's wellbeing.

"Her outstanding contribution to research will continue to save lives for years to come."

David White/Stuff Professor Jane Harding won the country's most prestigious science prize - the Rutherford Medal - in 2019 for her internationally significant work in the neonatal field.

The finalists in the five other categories of the awards were also announced on Monday:

UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND YOUNG NEW ZEALANDER OF THE YEAR

Fraser McConnell, environmentalist (Wellington)

Georgia Hale, sportswoman and community worker (Auckland)

Tabitha Besley, rainbow advocate (Wellington)

RYMAN HEALTHCARE SENIOR NEW ZEALANDER OF THE YEAR

Dame Margaret Sparrow, reproductive rights activist (Wellington)

Lexie Matheson, performance artist and academic (Auckland)

Professor Bob Elliot, children's health researcher (Auckland)

TRADE ME NEW ZEALAND INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

Aliesha Staples of StaplesVR, local virtual and augmented reality pioneer (Auckland)

Bill Buckley of Buckley Systems Ltd, tech manufacturer (Auckland)

Fady Mishriki, tech innovator and entrepreneur (Auckland)

MITRE 10 NEW ZEALAND COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR

Foster Hope, a charity (national)

Good Bitches Baking, a charity (national)

Zealandia, an ecosanctuary (Wellington)

KIWIBANK NEW ZEALAND LOCAL HERO OF THE YEAR

Diane Stretton Yalden, community champion (Taneatua)

Ken Clearwater, male sexual abuse advocate (Kaiapoi)

Nick Loosley, restaurateur (Auckland)