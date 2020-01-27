Christchurch man drowns after jumping into dangerous West Coast gorge

The drowned man may have hit his head, or got into difficulty in the water after jumping into the Hokitika River on Saturday. (File photo)

A 23-year-old Christchurch man drowned after jumping into the Hokitika River gorge.

The Hokitika Gorge is a popular tourist spot often photographed for its crystal blue waters. It features in more than 16,000 posts on Instagram with the hashtag #hokitikagorge.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said the gorge was the area's leading tourist attraction, but was not a swimming hole.

"There's lots of places that you can jump into the river and swim, but the Hokitika Gorge was very low. It was a stinking hot day on Saturday and unfortunately the young man made an unwise decision with a tragic outcome," he said.

A police spokesman said they were called about 12.50pm on Saturday after the swimmer failed to surface from the river in Kokatahi, near Whitecombe Valley Rd.

Supplied The Hokitika Gorge is a top tourist attraction, famous for its blue water. (File photo).

Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said the man had jumped from rocks upstream of the Hokitika Gorge swing bridge.

The man may have hit his head, or got into difficulty in the water and disappeared.

"Other people were swimming there at the time. Members of the public saw what happened. Police were notified and a rescue helicopter was dispatched," Kirkwood said.

"Another helicopter happened to be in the area and helped with the search. Surf Life Saving New Zealand attended as well as LandSAR and members of the jet boating community."

The search was called off after dark on Saturday, then resumed on Sunday morning with the help of the police dive squad.

The dive squad found the man's body just downstream from the swing bridge, where the water was 1.8 metres deep, about 6pm.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

Kirkwood urged any witnesses who had not spoken to police to contact Hokitika police.

He warned about the dangers of swimming in West Coast rivers.

"People should be mindful of rivers. There's been two deaths in one year in the Hokitika River. It can be dangerous at times," he said.

In September, the body of 9-year-old Christchurch girl Emily Branje was found two days after she fell in the Hokitika River and was swept out to sea. She had been spending school holidays with extended family.