Family of two Whakaari/White Island victims say they would have survived if they had the right equipment

Paul and Mary Singh died from injuries they sustained in the Whakaari/White Island eruption. They are being remembered as "an invincible businessman" and "a super mom".

The family of a couple who died after the Whakaari/White Island eruption say their loved ones would still be alive if the tour group had been using "proper safety equipment".

Police confirmed on Thursday Pratap "Paul" Singh was the latest victim of the disaster.

He died in Middlemore Hospital earlier this week from injuries he sustained during the eruption, bringing the total number confirmed dead to 21.

The eruption also claimed the life of Singh's wife, Mayuari Singh, 42, on December 22, 13 days after the eruption. The couple, both Indian-born US citizens, were survived by their three children.

Singh's nephew, Bhupender (Vick), visited the couple every day while they were being treated at Middlemore Hospital and watched them fight for their lives.

"The last 50 days of my life were distressing, slow and agonising painful," he said in a statement made on behalf of the wider family.

Bhupender also issued a plea to volcano tourism operators in New Zealand and around the world to ensure they provided tourists with appropriate heat resistant gear/clothing, safety glasses, helmets and face masks.

"Proper safety equipment would have saved my family. Tours should not be operated without comprehensive disclosure of risks associated, and a complete assessment of geothermal and seismic activity," he said.

WHITE ISLAND FLIGHTS/SUPPLIED Tourism operator White Island Flights captured this image of the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

The pair, based in Atlanta, Georgia, leave behind an 11-year-old son and six-year-old twins.

The eruption left Singh with burns to 55 per cent of his body, while his wife had burns to 72 per cent.

Nineteen people died in New Zealand and two in Australia following the eruption off the Bay of Plenty coast on December 9. The Singhs were among the 47 tourists exploring the island that Monday.

Although they have been officially declared dead by the coroner, the bodies of White Island Tours guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, and Australian teenager Winona Langford, 17, remain missing.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Another man has died after the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December.

Bhupender said his uncle battled hard and bravely through surgeries: "The doctors described him as a 'fighter'."

He described Paul as "a dynamic leader, genuinely kind-hearted, very spiritual individual with a charismatic personality" who was well-known in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, for his philanthropic and services to the community.

"My uncle Paul will be remembered as an invincible businessman, a passionate social worker/educator, a transparent decision maker, an event liaison and a celebrated member of the Indian-American community," Bhupender said.

"His unmatched exuberance and unconditional love for everyone around him will forever be missed. He was the best father, best guardian, best brother, best uncle, best volunteer and the best friend anyone could wish. The entire family grew and thrived under his leadership."

Loved ones would sorely miss the man they revered as "Paul Bhai" (brother).

"For the outside world, I have no words to describe how much he is loved, and for the people who know him, I have no words to describe you how much he loves you. If you are reading this, deep down inside you know that. You will meet a person like Pratap Singh only once in your lifetime, you know that. We love his indomitable spirit and incorrigible attitude — there is absolutely no one like him. Many have a good heart, but he has a huge one."

NZ Police ratap "Paul" Singh suffered burns to 55 per cent of his body following the Whakaari/White Island eruption on December 9. He died 50 days later.

Bhupender said his aunt, who went by the nickname Mary, would be remembered as "a true supermom, a responsible guardian, an ambitious professional, and an endearing friend who enjoyed sharing her culinary expertise and delicious homemade meals".

"I'm sure that anyone who enjoyed any of her meticulously prepared handmade meals (Indian, American, Italian or Mexican) can certainly vouch for her. She was one of a kind — we love her, we miss her so much."

"The heavenly couple lived a fascinating life together serving as the 'central hub' for everyone around them — surviving children, immediate family members, relatives and friends are mourning their loss, we are all left shattered and heartbroken.

"Their love is priceless, their presence is irreplaceable. We miss them dearly and their memories are going to stay fresh in our hearts and minds for the times to come. This changes everything, a new normal might be impossible to achieve for our family."

Paul had been the president of SEVA International Atlanta USA chapter, leading its Sponsor-A-Child initiative — which pays for education and health care for hundreds of under-privileged children.

The Singh family would honour Paul and Mary's legacy by continuing to provide support to children across the world in need of food, shelter and education – Bhupender planned to set up a GiveALittle page for the cause.

9News New Zealand first responders land on 'moon-like' ash after the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

The couple was Hindu and Paul had served as a member and sponsor of multiple temples in Atlanta.

"Our family continues to pray for a healthy and fast recovery of the remaining survivors. We offer our sincere condolences and do share the pain and sorrow of the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident," Bhupender said.

In their statement, the Singh family thanked the medical and administrative staff at Middlemore for providing their loved ones with the best medical attention and care possible.

They also expressed their appreciation for the police, Immigration New Zealand and the US Consulate for their support, particularly their family liaison officers Joe Hammon, Lio Kiahau, Helen Chiell and victim support liaison Karnail Singh.

The family asked relatives, friends and acquaintance to respect their privacy and ask their consent before doing media interviews.