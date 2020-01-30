Whakaari/White Island: Australia thanks Waikato for care under 'extraordinary circumstances'

Rescuers who returned to Whakaari were "driven by an innate need to go and save people's lives" director of trauma at Waikato Hospital Grant Christey said (file photo).

Rule-breaking rescuers and medical staffers acting under "extraordinary circumstances" have been recognised for their work after the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Australia shouted morning tea for a group of Waikato Hospital staffers on Thursday, as a thank you.

The hospital went into overdrive after the eruption, when eight critically ill patients arrived over a two-hour period.

"We deal with a lot of this on a daily basis," Waikato's director of trauma Grant Christey told the crowd assembled for the Australian High Commissioner's visit.

"Our challenge might end when the patients are discharged but [the patients' and whānau's] challenge goes on for a long time."

Christey - reading a list so he didn't forget - acknowledged everyone from those who died to hospital staff, first responders and people who transported victims from the island.

"They put themselves directly in harm's way, they broke all the rules, but they were driven by an innate need to go and save people's lives. That's what they did, so hats off to them."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF One of the first messages Australian High Commissioner Patricia Forsythe sent home was that Whakaari/White Island victims were well cared for in New Zealand.

First responders were amazing, he said, and Whakatāne Hospital "dealt with what was literally landing in their car park with incredible speed and commitment".

He'd since spoken to graduate nurses in the HDU who said they just did what they had to, not seeming to realise it was a once in a lifetime event.

One of the Australian High Commissioner Patricia Forsythe's first messages back across the ditch was that patients were in good hands in Aotearoa.

Her simple message from the Australian people to Waikato Hospital was thank you.

"We don't have words to express what we feel for all of you, and what you did," she said.

"I just wanted to ... say to you how much we just valued what you've done in the most extraordinary circumstances."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF You just had to put your work hat on and do what you had to, said Waikato DHB clinical nurse director Niki Houghton, left. also pictured is clinical nurse specialist for burns, Hannah Will, who worked every day to check on patients' care.

Trauma and difficult situations are a daily occurrence in critical care, "so you put your work hat on and you ... do what you need to do," said Niki Houghton, a clinical nurse director who oversees areas including critical care.

"For me, the biggest thing [for Whakaari] was actually all the different cogs in the wheel and how everybody worked to make sure we were doing the right thing in the right way, and respectfully, as well as acknowledging families arriving who may not know if it was their loved one or not."

Waikato Hospital's lone clinical nurse specialist for burns, Hannah Will, was one of the particularly dedicated troopers, working every day to check on patients and their care plans.

The volume and intensity of patients coming in had an impact on staff, Houghton said.

However, they know they need to take care of themselves "so we can look after the next family and next patient who comes through".

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF "We don't have words to express what we feel," Australian High Commissioner Patricia Forsythe told the group at Waikato Hospital, as she thanked them for their work in the wake of the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Whakaari was a time for the hospital to call on a huge hidden investment in preparing for mass casualty events, Christey said.

When patients first arrived, you could have heard a pin drop in the resuscitation rooms.

Radiologists scanned them from head to toe, the ICU prepared beds in a hurry.

Four cardiothoracic surgeons appeared, wanting to help - "I've never seen four cardiothoracic surgeons in one place before," Christey said.

But it's not all about surgery, he said - nursing and allied health staff do the relentless, day-to-day care.