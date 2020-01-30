New Zealand set for a hot weekend with highs in the mid-30s, ferocious northwesterlies for some

Strong winds and hot weather are in store for New Zealand.

A "slab of humid air" from the tropics will push temperatures in some parts of New Zealand into the mid-30s on Sunday and Monday, MetService says.

Northwesterlies will also be ferocious, starting from overnight Thursday, in many mountainous areas and in some exposed coastal areas.

"The combination of warm, humid air with strong northwesterly winds leads to a marked heating effect in eastern areas," MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said on Thursday.

RADHA ENGLING High temperatures are on the way for eastern parts of the country this weekend. Tauranga is forecast to have six days with highs of at least 30C, peaking at 32C on Saturday.

"This will add several extra degrees to the already high air temperatures. Unfortunately, these warm temperatures will stick around at night too, meaning uncomfortably muggy conditions to sleep in."

It won't be until at least Tuesday that a cold front sweeps away muggy air from the South Island. The front will weaken over the North Island, so warm temperatures are likely to continue there well into next week, Adams said.

"This means that several locations are likely to meet heatwave conditions, where daily maximum temperatures exceed monthly averages by five degrees for five or more days in a row."

MetService is forecasting highs of 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday for Hastings, and 34C in Blenheim and 35C in Christchurch on Sunday. Auckland's warmest day in the next week is expected to be Tuesday, when a high of 28C is forecast.

Wellington isn't joining the party, with highs of just 22C forecast during the weekend and into next week. To add insult to injury, northerlies are expected to be strong in the capital on Sunday and Monday, rising to gale in exposed places.

MetService is warning of severe gales gusting to 140kmh in exposed areas of the Canterbury High Country overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Winds will also reach 120kmh in the Southern Lakes area, Central Otago, North Otago and Dunedin, and 130kmh in Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha and southern Fiordland.

There's also a risk of northwest winds approaching severe gale strength in exposed parts of the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch overnight. On Friday, there's a chance westerly winds could reach severe gale strength in exposed parts of southern Hawke's Bay and northern Wairarapa.

"Although the wind will ease on Friday, it will be coming back with a vengeance on Saturday," MetService said.

The humid air is also forecast to bring persistent heavy rain to the southern West Coast and Fiordland from Sunday to Tuesday, with a possibility of slips and surface flooding.