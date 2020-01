Five fire crews have been sent to forestry slash fire on O'Connor Rd near Riversdale.

Five fire crews have been sent to the scene of a forestry slash fire roughly 200 metres long and 50 metres wide near Riversdale, Southland.

A Fire And Emergency spokesman said fire crews were sent to the scene at 5.25pm forestry fire was by O'Connor Rd across the face of a hill.

Two crews from Balfour, two crews from Waikaia and one crew from Riversdale were sent to the scene, the spokesman said.

