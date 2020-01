Police are at the scene of an incident in Lower HUtt in which a person has been taken to hospital.

A person is in a critical condition following a serious assault in Lower Hutt.

Officers were called to the scene, believed to be near the Stokes Valley community hub on Bowers St, just before 7pm on Thursday night, a police spokeswoman said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident by police. A person had been transported to Wellington Hospital.