People reportedly trapped in large Helensville fire found safe

People who were believed to be trapped in a large fire in rural Auckland have been found safe.

Six fire crews were called a blaze at a large shed on a property on Davidson Rd in Helensville.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said people were reported to be inside the building, however, they have since been accounted for.

The fire was "well involved" about 10.15pm. But by 11.20pm crews had it under control and were just dampening down hot spots.

FENZ was first called about the fire at 9.28pm on Thursday.