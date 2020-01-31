Two dead after crash near Makarora, Otago

Two people are dead in a crash near Makarora in Otago.

Two people have died after a late-night crash near Makarora in Otago.

Police were called to the one vehicle crash about 10.30pm on Thursday night on State Highway 6 between Wanaka and Haast.

Two died and two others were taken to Dunstan Hospital in Alexandra, one with minor injuries and another with moderate injuries.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The police serious crash unit was attending.

The crash happened on Makarora-Lake Hawea Rd, just north of Lake Wanaka as it reaches the Makarora River.

A NZ Transport Agency statement said due to the crash, the road was down to one lane.

"Delays are possible, take extra care," it said.