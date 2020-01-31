Critically injured Hastings child taken to Wellington Hospital

A child has been critically injured following a serious assault in Hastings.

Police are investigating how a child found at a Hastings property came to be in a critical condition.

The child was injured at a Ramsey Place home in Flaxmere.

Police found the child at the address after they were called to a family harm incident about 10pm on Wednesday and a scene guard was put in place.

The child was taken to hospital Hawke's Bay Hospital before being transferred to Wellington Hospital on Thursday morning.

"Police are continuing to look into the circumstances of how the child came to be injured," a police spokesperson said.