Vulnerable man disappears from Waikato mental health facility

Waikato police are concerned about the wellbeing of Matthew Prichard-Case.

A mentally unwell man was an inpatient from the Waikato DHB's mental health unit when he disappeared more than a week ago, his clinical psychologist aunt says.

But his disappearance was the latest in a string of failings by the Waikato DHB while Matthew Prichard-Case was under its care, says family spokeswoman Dr Rosalind Case, an Australian-based psychologist.

Prichard-Case went missing from the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre (HRBC) on January 23.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF It's not the first time the Waikato DHB mental health facility has been criticized for a lack of supervision.

It follows "repeated disappearances" from the facility, prompting Case to file a formal complaint against the Waikato DHB to the Health and Disability Commissioner.

But while police said they had concerns for Prichard-Case's welfare, Waikato DHB would not confirm whether a patient had gone missing from the HRBC.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF An inpatient of the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre went missing more than a week ago, his family say.

In a statement, a DHB spokesperson said it could not share any information with media, citing privacy concerns.

It added that the DHB had a leave procedure in place for patients for the purposes of rehabilitation and "reestablishing linkages to the community".

Smoke breaks weren't permitted, the statement said.

"If a service user does not return from leave or goes missing under any circumstance we have a clear process which is followed. This includes the immediate notification of police and the designated next of kin, who may then contact additional interested parties if they choose."

It's not the first time a patient has gone missing from the DHB facility.

In August last year, a patient of the unit died while on unescorted leave.

And that patient's death was similar to the case of 21-year-old Hamilton man Nicky Stevens, whose body was found in the Waikato River after disappearing while on unescorted leave under the care of the facility, in 2015. His death sparked multiple inquiries, with Coroner Wallace Bain ruling his death was avoidable and that granting him unescorted leave was an "unreasonable and unnecessary risk".

Bain found there were deficiencies in Stevens care and recommended the DHB review its escorted leave policy.

Case urged a thorough investigation into her nephew's care. She has also sent her complaint to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister David Clark.

Prichard-Case was last seen on Thursday, January 23, according to Waikato police.

"Police and Matthew's family have concerns for his wellbeing," police said in a statement.

Prichard-Case's next of kin was only told he was missing a few days ago, said Case, who has worked for multiple Waikato agencies including the DHB.

She's worried about Prichard-Case, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, suffers from severe delusions and has substance abuse issues. The 30 year old has been in and out of mental health facilities - usually HRBC - since 2012.

"It is our family's opinion that it is only a matter of time before a tragedy results - specifically, we are concerned that Matthew may fatally harm another person due to his delusions, or himself come to some tragic end," Case said in her letter of complaint.

Prichard-Case was transferred back to the Waikato DHB from Manukau in January this year after living with his paternal grandparents in Auckland for a while.

"We were not informed, even though my mum is the listed next of kin for Henry Bennett and I'm regularly involved," Case told Stuff. "We weren't informed when he was released, we weren't informed when he was admitted, we weren't informed when he went missing, until about three days ago when one of the nurses called mum."

Last year, Prichard-Case, who has been in and out of care since his first admission in 2012, was released into a home in a "poor state" without the family being notified of his release. On other occasions he had been released into homelessness, Case said.

Through legal advice, the family considered the DHB's lack of communication to be a "shocking breach of standard procedures" under the Mental Health Act.

While the DHB couldn't cure Prichard-Case, "it would be good if they could stop making him worse", Case said.

He had gone missing after unescorted leave and cigarette breaks numerous times in the past, she said.

"This is happening all the time. Not just to our family."

Case worries about patients and families less advantaged than hers, trying to navigate the "broken" mental health system.

"No mental health service is ever going to be perfect. I understand how complex dealing with someone like Matthew would be.

"As a psychologist I've seen it from both ends. I know how hard their job is. And I think they could do better."

On an individual level, Case simply hopes Matthew will be found safely and begin to receive the level of care "he has a right to".

But she believes the culture and systems at the Waikato DHB need a complete overhaul, with Government support.

Dave Macpherson, the father of Nicky Stevens, was "not surprised, unfortunately", to hear of another missing patient. He agreed the Henry Rongomau Bennett centre needed an independent review, supported by the Government.

"It's clearly not an isolated case."

Police ask that anyone with information about Matthew Prichard-Case's whereabouts call police on 105 and quote the file number 200123/3764.