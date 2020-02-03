Wellington's Underground Market to close due to earthquake risk

On a typical Saturday, the Underground Market can top 500 people at a time

A popular market in Wellington will be closed - the carpark it's in is an earthquake risk.

The underground carpark at Frank Kitts Park is home to the Underground Market, particularly popular with tourists and cruise shippers, and now its fate is unknown.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the building was less than 34 per cent compliant with new building standards.

"The EQP status was confirmed by our consulting engineers in the last couple of weeks after we asked them to take a look at the structure in light of the new information following the Christchurch and Kaikōura quakes.

"The market operators were told of our concerns before Christmas, and the traders were formally told yesterday."

The last day of the market is set down for March 14 to give business owners more time to prepare.

On a typical Saturday, market-goers can top 500 people at a time, and the risk to people was a leading factor in closing it completely.

The section of Frank Kitts Park immediately above the carpark would not be closed - the risk to the people on the surface was not as significant.

The council had not yet decided on the future of the carpark, MacLean said.

"We are legally required to fix or demolish the building in seven years' time, but we will undoubtedly be looking at options for the site sooner than that," he said.

"Demolishing the building would not provide more park space."

MacLean said the council kept a constant check on its building portfolio and was always reviewing their condition.

The council was now working with the Underground Market to find a new home for them, he said.

"We are in discussions with the market operators with a view to helping them find a new venue if possible."

The council will decide on the future of the carpark, and the park above it, when further reports on its security are available.