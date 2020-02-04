Australia to send coronavirus evacuees to New Zealand

Australia will send dozens of residents trapped by the coronavirus epidemic to New Zealand after co-ordinating an evacuation with the government.

The deal will see Australian residents join 70 New Zealanders on an Air New Zealand flight, understood to have left Auckland for China just after midnight on Tuesday.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Kiwis and Australians fleeing the Chinese city of Wuhan will be flown to a military facility at Whangaparaoa, north of Auckland.

They will then be quarantined on a military base outside Auckland or transferred to Christmas Island, where the first batch of Australian evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan landed overnight.

After four days of negotiations with Chinese authorities and a 14-hour maze of medical and immigration checks, 243 Australian residents were evacuated on the first flight from the centre of the coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

Australian residents and Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs officials negotiated a web of road blocks across Hubei province, where all public and private transportation has been put into lockdown as the number of cases of the flu-like disease swelled to 17,318, with 362 deaths confirmed.

Qantas flight 6032 landed at Learmonth RAAF base in Western Australia just after 7pm on Monday. Passengers were then escorted onto military aircraft to be transported to Christmas Island, 2600 kilometres off the Australian coast. There they will be separated into families and isolated in their groups to begin their 14-day quarantine period before being allowed to return home.

Petr David Josek Australians on the flight from China to New Zealand could spend up to 14 days in isolation or be flown on to Christmas Island, off the Australian coast.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said 89 of the passengers were aged under 16, including five under two. "We have prioritised vulnerable and isolated Australians," she said.

More than 600 Australians have registered their interest in being evacuated from the lockdown zone, where hospitals are being guarded by the military and groceries are running out across Hubei province, an area home to 60 million people. Sharemarkets in Shanghai and Shenzen fell sharply in response to the crisis on Monday after stocks in Japanese protective health mask companies surged.

Air New Zealand will take over the second evacuation from Qantas and deliver the evacuees to a military facility at Whangaparaoa, north of Auckland, where they could spend 14 days in isolation or be transported by the military another 7501 kilometres on to Christmas Island to join their compatriots.

A note from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the flight was expected to depart on Tuesday evening.

As of Monday night, the Australian and New Zealand governments were still negotiating if and how the Australian evacuees would be transported after arriving in New Zealand. The New Zealand Government has indicated it would send Australians back to Australia.

A spokesman from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the country was working closely with New Zealand on a potential assisted departure of a further group of Australians on an Air New Zealand flight this week.

"Australia and New Zealand have also been working with Pacific nations and Timor-Leste to provide assistance to their nationals where possible," he said.

Australians have begun making preparation to travel to the evacuation point at Wuhan airport.

Allison, who asked to only be identified by her first name, said she did not want to leave when the evacuation was announced last week but as more countries cut off their borders, she was left with little choice.

"If I want to go by myself, there are no flights to take," the 29-year-old human resources worker said. "The return seems remote."

Bon Lee, a Sydney physiotherapist, said given the close proximity to major medical and hospital facilities he would "definitely prefer the option of going to New Zealand over Christmas Island".

"But I would be interested in getting on the second flight even if it was going to Christmas Island," he said.

Australian chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said once the evacuees arrived in Christmas Island they would be separated into families. He said if a family member became ill it would re-start the quarantine clock for those in their group.

"If someone does get unwell, their family might have to start again for 14 days but we wouldn't want to expose the whole group to that," he said.