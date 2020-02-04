Trampers rescued in Fiordland, tourists still trapped at Milford

Footage shows extent of damage on the Milford Road, SH94

Rescue operations are under way to rescue abut 100 trampers on tracks in Fiordland, as helicopter pilots get a break in the weather.

However, a decision has not been been made about whether tourists stuck at Milford Sound would be rescued on Tuesday, as torrential rain continues to fall in the region.

Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay said pilots are in the air this morning evacuating people from huts in Hollyford, Pyke, Big Bay and Martin's Bay.

NZTA Significant damage on the road to Milford Sound.

Helicopter pilots had got a break in the weather to carry out the rescue, he said.

A landslide hit the Howden Hut on the Routeburn Track, at 1.30am on Tuesday, with 31 people inside.

All of those inside were thought to be safe and awaiting evacuation, McKay said.

Getting everyone out on Tuesday morning, along with trampers at other huts, was a priority, McKay said.

But those who are rescued and taken to a community welfare centre which has been set up in the Fiordland events centre may be unable to get back to Queenstown, where many tours to Milford Sound leave from.

SUPPLIED Howden hut on the Routeburn Track in Fiordland in 2016.

State Highway 6 from Frankton to Lumsden is closed due to flooding, as is State highway 97 from Mossburn to State highway 6.

Nearly 200 tourists spent the night trapped in Milford Sound after torrential rain caused slips and flooding, closing the only route in and out.

New Zealand Transport Agency footage shows the extent of the damage from above.

Supplied Floodwaters at the Milford visitors' terminal on Monday after a deluge hit Fiordland.

The deluge, which prompted Emergency Management Southland and the mayor to declare a state of emergency, closed Milford Rd between Cascade Creek and West Gate (the Chasm). MetService also issued its most serious weather warning – red – for the first time.

On Monday, 70 people were airlifted from the section of Milford Rd blocked on the Te Anau side of the Homer Tunnel on Monday.

A MetService spokesman said a series of fronts were forecast to move slowly east across the South Island on Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong west to northwest winds to most parts of the lower South Island and the West Coast.

williampatino_photography/INSTAGRAM Te Anau photographer William Patino was one of around 70 people airlifted to safety after heavy rain and slips closed Milford Rd.

MetService forecaster Lewis Ferris told RNZ 1 metre of rain had fallen in 60 hours in Milford Sound. Of that, 600mm was in the 24 hours to about 7am on Tuesday.

"Those are numbers some of our most experienced forecasters haven't seen before," Ferris said.

"So 1000mm in an entire event has been seen before, but to get that in two-and-a-half days has been quite a lot."

NZ Transport Agency NZTA says there is extensive damage to the road from Lake Gunn to the Homer Tunnel.

More to come.