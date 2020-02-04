Firefighters save house from 'big' Ruapehu District blaze

A backyard fire in the Ruapehu District turned into a "big" fourth-alarm vegetation fire, the Manunui Volunteer Fire Brigade said.

Firefighters saved a hilltop home in the Ruapehu District amid a scrub fire so large they had to make three calls for backup.

It was 1.36pm on Tuesday when the Manunui Volunteer Fire Brigade got a call about what had been a backyard fire, the brigade said in a social media post.

The blaze turned into a fourth-alarm vegetation fire - spreading into nearby pines - and requiring the efforts of multiple fire crews and helicopters.

"It was big," the Manunui Volunteer Fire Brigade said.

READ MORE:

* Fires banned in Auckland, north Waikato as prohibited fire season declared

* Pulling over could cause fire, warns station officer

* Pigeon Valley fire cause confirmed as sparks from disc plough

* Three scrub fires in Canterbury out, two still ablaze in dangerous conditions

Crews were working in the Piriaka area, between Taumarunui and Lake Taupō, and a section of State Highway 4 was temporarily shut.

As more brigades arrived, the Manunui crew was sent up the hill to protect a house, and was pleased to be joined by two more brigades.

"It's been a huge day and for some it's not over yet!" the brigade said.

"One more positive note - we managed to save the house and animals, and maybe even recruited a couple of youngsters in a few years time!"

MANUNUI VOLUNTEER FIRE BRIGADE/S Help from multiple helicopters and fire brigades kept a hilltop home from the flames.

Several hours after the blaze was called in, at 6pm, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the fire was still not contained.

Three helicopters and fire crews from eight locations were working in the Piriaka area at that stage.

Along with the three choppers, there were fire crews from Manunui, Taumarunui, Ruapehu, National Park, Whakapapa, Tūrangi, Ōwhango, and defence force personnel from Waiouru, the spokeswoman said.

Suzanne Mickleson lives near the site of the fire - in the Piriaka area, beside the Whanganui River.

Fishermen came to her house on Tuesday asking her to ring 111, she said.

The fire had already been reported by the time she made the call.

It seemed to have shifted to the southern side of the Piriaka hill, she said, and was moving up into pine trees.

She could hear the fire crackling from home, though she was about a kilometre away.

Firefighters were protecting a house on the hill above the pines, Donna MacGillivray said.

She lives north of Piriaka, and came across a police roadblock on her way to pick her daughter up around 3pm.

DONNA MACGILLIVRAY/SUPPLIED The fire was in the Manunui/Piriaka area, between Taumarunui and the western edge of Lake Taupō.

Southbound traffic was being stopped at the corner of SH4 and SH41 - though she was eventually able to get her daughter and return home.

The road is a thoroughfare for people heading to Ōhakune and Whanganui, she said.

"They did move quickly. When they stopped me there were fire crews coming through, and then the chopper was up with the bucket."

The area is very dry after several 30-degree days, she said, and the fire is near "masses of pines".