Air New Zealand flight with Kiwi evacuees departs Wuhan

New Zealanders will start to arrive at Wuhan's international airport in a few hours time, preparing for their evacuation out of the city where the coronavirus outbreak began.

The Air New Zealand flight carrying New Zealanders evacuated from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has departed.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed the flight, NZ1942, departed the Chinese city at 6.45am on Wednesday morning.

The flight carrying 198 passengers, including five pilots, 11 cabin crew, and medical and engineering staff, was expected to land at Auckland International Airport around 6.25pm.

New Zealand, Australian and Pacific Island citizens on the flight will be quarantined for 14 days at a military facility on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula, north of Auckland.

SUPPLIED A flight with New Zealanders coming home from Wuhan is expected on Wednesday afternoon (file photo).

Novel coronavirus, which is believed to have originated from a live animal market in Wuhan, China, has infected nearly 15,000 people in China, and killed about 300 people.

The first death outside China has occurred, in the Philippines.

Kiwis returning from China have been told to self-isolate for two weeks to cover the incubation period of the virus which has so far killed about 360 people, all but 12 in the Hubei region in China.

Air New Zealand will take full responsibility if one of its crew contracts the novel-coronavirus on the charter flight bringing New Zealanders home from Wuhan, its head pilot Captain Dave Morgan told RNZ.

Captain Morgan said there was a low risk of the crew contracting the virus because of the pre-flight screening of the passengers by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

However, he said if it did happen, it would be handled appropriately.

"We have a responsibility, not only with regards to the Health and Safety Act in New Zealand and the Civil Aviation Act as well, but also with respect to being a good employer and we will take full responsibility if anybody subsequently becomes sick as a result of operating this flight.

"But I don't think that it's a high degree of risk on the basis on the fact of the passengers are well when they arrive, they've been screened and the protocols that we've put in place during the flight down to Auckland."

After the flight, the plane will receive a special cleaning service that Air New Zealand uses in similar medical event situations.

Following the flight, all the crew will be given time off, but will not be quarantined.

