Baboon skulls, parts of primates seized at NZ border

Dead primate parts including a "consignment" of baboon skulls have been seized.

Baboon skulls have been intercepted at the border and destroyed after a smuggling attempt.

The skulls were among five dead primate consignments intercepted at ports and airports since 2017.

The baboon skulls were destroyed for not complying with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The Ministry for Primary Industries' biosecurity division says multiple monkey consignments have been intercepted (file photo).

But Biosecurity New Zealand data sent to Stuff under the Official Information Act showed three other intercepted parcels containing parts of primates were released to importers.

Those three parcels all contained monkey and ape skulls.

WILLEM KRUGER/COMEDY WILDLIFE PH Baboons are listed under the CITES agreement as species "not necessarily threatened with extinction" but in which trade is controlled (file photo).

A dehydrated dead monkey found in a shipping container in Whangārei​ in December was destroyed.

Michael Inglis, Border Clearance Services Northern Regional Commissioner, praised the "quick thinking and attention to detail" of biosecurity staff in that case.

He said the health of New Zealand's primary industries – which included farming, forestry and seafood – depended on good biosecurity screening.

FLICKR/EDENPICTURES/CC BY 2.0 LICENCE/EDITED Some baboon skulls similar to this one are sold online for hundreds of dollars.

Inglis said no live apes or other primates had been seized in the past three years.

Baboons, the largest Old World monkey, are listed under CITES Appendix II.

That CITES category covered species "not necessarily threatened with extinction" but in which trade was controlled to help the species survive.

JOHN WEEKES The chacma or cape baboon is the largest of all monkeys.

One United States-based website offered female chacma baboon skulls for NZ$312 and male skulls for NZ$469.

Ross Millar of Cordy's auctioneers and appraisers in Auckland said $400-$600 sounded like a realistic "ballpark value" for such skulls, depending on condition.

Primate skulls weren't commonly seen in New Zealand, he said, but a local market did exist.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Three different monkey parcels were released to importers after paperwork was checked (file photo).

Millar said Cordy's, based in Epsom, had already decided not to handle elephant tusks or sell unworked ivory.

He said trade in wild animal products was topical and sometimes contentious or complicated.

Senior government ministers will this year mull changes to the Trade in Endangered Species Act after Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage sought public feedback on amending the local ivory trade.

George Hiotakis​, Trade Me head of trust and safety, said no baboon or monkey skulls had been listed on the auction site for five years.

"From our perspective, there isn't a market for baboon or monkey skulls on Trade Me."

Trade Me has banned listings of ivory, chimpanzee parts, snails, whales, sharks, dolphins, seals, sea lions and indigenous birds.

According to the Department of Conservation, some CITES appendix listings changed for New Zealand last month.

Some species such as giraffes and mako sharks now require permits.