Beware the almighty dollar, warns big stone hand in Blenheim

A stone sculpture, called 'Heads Nor Tails', has been gifted to Blenheim's Millennium Public Art Gallery for the public to "enjoy".

A new sculpture has been turning 'heads' in central Blenheim.

The large stone hand, holding a $1 coin with an upside-down kiwi, is called 'Heads Nor Tails'.

It was created by Otago artist Josh Olley and donated to the Millennium Public Art Gallery by a local family, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Millennium Public Art Gallery director Cressida Bishop said the family wanted the artwork to be displayed in a public space in central Blenheim for people to "enjoy and contemplate".

Olley was born in New Plymouth and began carving, firstly with bone, when he moved to Wanaka in 1997.

The piece was a reminder, or a warning, that decisions based off "the dollar" could backfire, he said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Argentinians, from left, Martin Cociffi, Dina Auzmendi and Ignacio Solans thought the sculpture was grasping for the dollar coin.

"Hence the upside down kiwi, which is really a metaphor of us, as Kiwis," Olley said.

"Social and environmental wellbeing are too often neglected, yet are the most important aspect to life ... The intimate hand is us, as part of the natural world [stone]."

The sculpture was carved from a piemontite boulder, which originated from the Southern Alps, near Wanaka.

The piece took four months of "elbow grease and tenacity" to complete and the finishing details were done with handheld abrasive stone sticks, known as "hoanga".

"There's no quick way to finish this very hard stone," Olley said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Artist Josh Olley says the piece is a reminder, or a warning, that decisions based off "the dollar" can backfire on people.

"The stones I work have distinctive shapes that inspire me to create pieces, this stone was suggestive of this hand," he said.

The sculpture's location at Adams Place was short-term, and a long-term location would be decided in partnership with other stakeholders, Bishop said.

Olley would visit Blenheim next month for the unveiling of a plaque, detailing the sculpture.

Stuff asked people in Blenheim what they thought the sculpture meant.

Blenheim woman Kathy Milam said she thought the sculpture was "beautiful".

"I walked by yesterday and thought that I really liked it, I really like the stone," she said.

"I'm not entirely sure what it means, maybe it's an offering of money."

Ignacio Solans, from Argentina, said it felt like the hand was grasping the coin.

"Maybe it's trying to reach it," Solans said.

Blenheim woman Maddy Devery said it seemed as if the sculpture was reminding you to "be smart with money".