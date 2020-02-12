Avondale Jockey Club unlawfully suspended 'vociferous opponent', court finds

A horse trainer says he's happy after taking his fight with Avondale Jockey Club to the Court of Appeal and winning a partial victory.

The court on Wednesday said Vince Middeldorp's​ suspension from the jockey club committee was unlawful, but it threw out his other claims.

Middeldorp, an Avondale Jockey Club member since 1982, was elected to the club committee in 2013.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Justice David Goddard said Middeldorp "was a vociferous opponent" of club decisions including the closure of its training track.

Middeldorp sought a judicial review relating to three issues, including decisions suspending him from office as a committee member.

He also challenged decisions the committee made when declining 14 club membership applications.

And he wanted declarations the committee operated from 2014 onwards without enough members, and breached club rules around committee elections.

At the High Court in 2019, Justice Christine Gordon found the committee did not have power to suspend a member, so Middeldorp's suspension was unauthorised and unlawful.

But she did not grant a declaration to that effect.

Middeldorp appealed, arguing the High Court was wrong to find the committee acted lawfully in declining the 14 applications.

And he persisted with his insistence the committee breached rules by operating with fewer than 10 members.

Justice Goddard on Wednesday said there were good reasons to grant a declaration that suspension decisions were unauthorised and unlawful.

He said the declaration would vindicate Middeldorp's interests and those of any other people the decision adversely affected.

But Justice Goddard said Middeldorp wanted the declaration to go too far by declaring suspension decisions "to be void and of no effect".

The judge said those terms would not be appropriate.

The Court of Appeal was not persuaded Justice Gordon was wrong about membership applications and membership numbers.

But Middeldorp, speaking after the judgment was delivered, said he was still pleased after his appeal was partly allowed.

"I'm happy with the victory that I achieved."

The jockey club had argued its rules did not entitle an applicant to membership, and applicants who met membership eligibility requirements were not accepted "as of right".

Justice Goddard said it was common ground that the club had for years adopted "a pragmatic approach" to the rules relating to election of committee members.

He also said the club had adopted a new constitution.

The jockey club owned and managed Avondale Racecourse and was established in 1889.