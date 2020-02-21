This 13-year-old is on a mission to break down prejudice in New Zealand

﻿

A 13-year-old on a mission to make our country a better place is taking a project started at her school to a conference at the New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

Talanoa Mau: We need to talk will bring together artists and leaders to talk about what it means to be human in today's world.

Ruby Judson, the youngest speaker at the conference, will share a project she and a group of other Mangawhai Beach School students completed for the Future Problem Solving New Zealand programme.

Ruby said her team tackled the problem: "How can we connect the children of Aotearoa to break down stereotypes and celebrate diversity?"

"We began our project right after the Christchurch attacks, as they affected us all deeply."

Ruby said when the attack happened, she felt like nothing similar could ever occur in her town.

"But the more I investigated prejudice in Mangawhai, the more I found that hateful stereotypes exist here.

"These seemingly insignificant, casual racist and prejudiced remarks dehumanise people and disconnect us."

New Zealand Festival 13-year-old Ruby said she realised hateful stereotypes existed in Mangawhai after the Christchurch terror attacks.

The students are developing child-friendly Strength Cards, aimed at creating conversation to help break down prejudice.

Ruby, who now lives in Auckland, said she is excited to come to Wellington for the conference, and plans to attend Victoria University when she has finished school.

As well as presenting to Talanoa Mau, Ruby will be taking her project to the International Future Problem Solving conference, held in Boston later this year.

"At the conference we will be sharing the thinking processes that we have used to solve our project.

"We will be performing a song and explaining why we think music and art are powerful tools to break down prejudice."

New Zealand Festival Talanoa Mau is the coming together of artists to discuss what it means to be human in today's world.

Ruby's mum, Cate Campbell said she is incredibly proud of her daughter.

"She has always been a deep thinker and a quiet leader with a very strong sense of her own mind and values.

"I am inspired by her bravery - she doesn't find everything she does easy, before speaking at Talanoa Mau I know she will battle serious nerves and self-doubts.

"But I know she will pick herself up and speak confidently because it means so much to her."

She said Ruby is passionate about about making the world a kinder, fairer place.

"As a mum, it can be hard to know how to help a young person with such passion and maturity find balance - time for sport, friends and chilling on the sofa alongside changing the world! But I know Ruby will find her own path, we're excited to see where it leads."

Other speakers at Talanoa Mau include MP Golriz Ghahraman​, lawyer and activist Pania Newton and Samoa's former head of state His Highness Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Ta'isi Efi.

The event is being held at Te Papa on February 24 and 25.

Registration is required and tickets cost $549.