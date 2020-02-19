Watch: Dash-cam video captures bus ploughing into parked cars in Auckland

A dash cam has captured the moment a bus ploughed into two parked cars on Auckland's North Shore.

A bus has been captured on a dash cam video ploughing into two parked cars on Auckland's North Shore.

In the clip, the Ritchies bus appears to drift towards the parked cars on Apollo Drive in Rosedale.

The driver tries to veer at the last minute but still collides with the cars, shunting one up onto the curb.

Eyewitness Jo McDermott described the sound of the bus hitting the white Mercedes and the vehicle in front of it as a "big slam".

READ MORE:

* Woman critically injured after being hit by bus in central Auckland suburb

* Auckland mum grateful for rescuers after runaway bus hit her and daughter in CBD

* Auckland bus drivers' use of cell phones at the wheel 'alarming'

"The Mercedes got shunted forward up onto the curb by about 2 metres."

Jo McDermott/Supplied A white Mercedes was shunted up onto the curb by the impact.

The force of the impact saw the Mercedes receive "frontal and rear damage", McDermott said.

She said the bus veered into the parked vehicles, as the bus "braked at the last minute".

McDermott said the bus driver and the sole passenger on the bus were fine – she stopped to make sure everyone was OK.

Auckland Transport's bus services team had not been notified about the incident, but would talk to Ritchies, a spokeswoman said.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene, but there were no reported injuries.

Ritchies has been contacted for comment.