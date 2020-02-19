Single white sheet a hot commodity ahead of Dunedin's biggest student party

Otago University Students' Association's Jack Manning shows the best technique for tying a party-ready toga.

They sourced, they folded, they partied. Welcome to Dunedin's annual Toga Party.

Several thousand first-year students are expected to take part in the annual university Orientation Week migration between halls of residences and Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday night.

The blurb from the Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) says the event is "the only way you can truly start your O Week off".

Sharron Bennett/Supplied Toga-clad University of Otago students during Orienation 2018.

"Get a hold of some white sheets, safety pins and get those togas wrapped and ready to go."

It has proved a goldmine for some Dunedin retailers selling sheets.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Toga sheets are a hot item in Dunedin as thousands of students return.

Fiona Dodds, from OpShop on St Andrew, said the Presbyterian Support charity store set aside hundreds of white sheets each year, to be ready for the start of O-Week.

By Wednesday afternoon, only 30 remained. The rest would sell out quickly, she said.

Students were not concerned if those sheets, which retail for about $5, were fitted or flat, or double, queen or single: "Whatever the students can fit around them."

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Police keeping an eye on the University of Otago toga party in 2016.

The only prerequisite was they "had to be white", Dodds said.

"Whatever creative thing they want to produce, they jut them up and express themselves."

The toga business is so lucrative several big chain stores now have special display areas selling new sheets pitched at students.

Eagle-eyed students can still source free sheets from a radio station stand at OUSA's Tent City, or be one of hundreds of people who have bought $4 sheets from Preens drycleaner, which includes a bonus safety pin.

OUSA president Jack Manning said using sheets from your own room was not recommended as "they often don't last the night". He did recommend always wearing underwear and looking after your mates.

With the help of some assistance, he gave Stuff a step-by-step guide on how to wear a one-piece toga.

It involves folding a sheet, before draping one corner over your shoulder. After the sheet is wrapped around the body, it can be tied with another corner to prevent any "wardrobe malfunction".

Just remember that safety pin.