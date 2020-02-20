Nelson tops list for New Zealand's longest-lived residents

John Beeching, 96, in his workshop at the Cawthron Institute, where he works part-time. The former RAF Mosquito Bomber pilot has worked at the Cawthorn for 32 years repairing and maintaining equipment.

New Zealand's sunniest region has a new claim to fame as the home of the longest-lived residents in the country.

According to data released by Statistics New Zealand, men and women who live in Nelson have the highest median lifespan in New Zealand.

The figures were taken by measuring the median age at death of people from 2017 to 2019.

Throughout the country, the national average for median lifespan for men and woman was 78 and 83 years respectively.

READ MORE:

* Project aims to prepare Nelson for its growing number of older residents

* Life expectancy study shows many to live beyond 90 by 2030

* 95-year-old bomber command vet taken for flight in world's only MK1 Bomber

Nelson managed to better that by several years however, with men expected to live to 81 and women to 86.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said the news wasn't a big surprise.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF An aerial photograph of Nelson City, looking over Tasman Bay and the Port Hills.

"It tells me what I know to be true – once you arrive in Nelson, you never want to leave.

"It reflects what a great place it is to live, a place which nurtures soul body and spirit."

Reese said Nelson's climate and environment was conducive to healthy living and outdoor activity, as well being well-connected socially.

Niwa figures show Nelson was the sunniest region in the country during 2019, with 2859 hours of recorded sunshine throughout the year.

In terms of longevity, behind Nelson the top of the list was dominated by South Island regions, with Canterbury, Marlborough and Otago both listed in the top five in both categories.

The only North Island region to break into the top five was Taranaki, which was fourth on the women's list behind Otago with a median lifespan of 84.

Stats NZ The median age at death for males in New Zealand ranged between 74 and 83 between 2017 and 2019.

At the other end of the scale, Gisborne had the lowest median lifespan for men and women, followed (in both categories) by Northland, the West Coast, and Waikato.

The average lifespan in Gisborne was 74 for men and 80 for women.

Otago University Professor of Public Health Dr Peter Crampton said there was a wide range of factors which contributed towards higher life expectancy.

Crampton said while environmental factors played some role in life expectancy, socio-economic factors were likely to account for the biggest difference.

"For some specific conditions there is a North and South gradient and for some specific conditions there would be a climate relationship. But on the whole I don't think climate or geography would explain the patterns you'd observe.

"If you look at the lowest median age of deaths for both males and females which is Gisborne, the climate there isn't that much different from Nelson's."

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said it was no surprise to hear of the longevity of Nelson's residents.

Crampton said poverty and poor health were bolted to one another – including factors from nutrition and clothing to access to health care.

"There's a very strong link between socioeconomic factors and just about every health condition you can think of, and that's expressed in a summary measure like life expectancy or median age of death.

"Housing is a very topical one, a lot of people can't afford reasonable quality warm dry housing. A wealth of evidence that connects damp mouldy housing with bad health outcomes and hospitalisations."

He said another common example was access to dental care.

"Preventative and curative oral healthcare is out of reach for many families on low to modest incomes – it's not a thing you can realistically do for yourself or your family. It's less so for the doctor, medical care is more accessible."

Stats NZ The median age at death for females in New Zealand ranged between 79 and 86 between 2017 and 2019.

Crampton said outside of socio-economic factors, there was a divergence in life expectancies along ethnic lines as well.

He said there was good evidence to suggest even once inside the health system, Māori experienced poorer health outcomes compared to Pākehā New Zealanders.

"That's quite challenging, because professionals certainly don't go to work thinking they're going to provide poorer care for one group of people than another – there wouldn't be a single health care professional who would get up and think that way."

Statistics New Zealand population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said population make-up and demographics also played a role in the various outcomes for different regions.

Islam said regional differences reflected a region's population characteristics such as the average age.

In Nelson's case, 20 per cent of Nelson's population is aged 65 years and over (compared with 16 percent for New Zealand), meaning a higher proportion of deaths in Nelson will be to older people and proportionally fewer to younger people, increasing the median age at death.

STILL WORKING AT 96

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF John Beeching, pictured here in 2018, at his workshop at the Cawthron Institute. The former RAF Mosquito Bomber pilot still works part-time repairing and maintaining equipment.

At 96, John Beeching is one of Nelson's oldest residents, but he still makes his way to work every week day.

Beeching spends an hour and a half each day at Nelson's Cawthron Institute as a repairman, in the job he's been working at for the past 32 years.

Born and raised in London, Beeching was part of a Mosquito bomber crew flying over Europe during World War II.

After spending seven years in Edmonton, Canada after the war, Beeching emigrated to New Zealand and made his way to Nelson.

He said the Nelson lifestyle has probably helped contribute to his long lifespan.

"I left Canada because it was too damn cold.

"I came here in 1960 and I think it's a lovely place. It has everything one could wish for: you've got good weather, you can go hunting, fishing, mountain bike and trail bike riding, anything really."

However, he was philosophical about pinning down the secret to a long life to any one factor, having smoked and "drunk like a fish" for much of his life.

"I don't know if anyone can put anything down to anything really – some people contract cancer at 50 after being nice clean healthy people.

"It's what you're given. I've always had a good outlook on life, I've never been a worrier, I guess it all adds up."

With his 97th birthday approaching this year, Beeching said he had no plans to stop work anytime soon.

"For me it's a therapy. I love coming into work, it gives me something to do and something to challenge my brain.

"We've got a league of all nations here: Japanese, Chinese, Dutch, German – they're lovely people, everyone gets on.

"I'll just keep going on as long as I'm able to carry on."