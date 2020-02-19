$30 million lottery jackpot drawn, do you have the winning numbers?

There are no newly minted millionaires following Wednesday night's lotto draw, as the $30 million jackpot failed to go off.

The numbers were 25, 35, 12, 31, 24, 16, the bonus ball was 1, and Powerball was 9.

The presenter noted that this was the biggest prize since October last year.

Online ticket sales closed at 7.30pm, but the My Lotto website appeared to be having traffic issues.

It added a banner explaining that the high jackpot attracted "more visitors to our website than normal", and advised people who had trouble accessing the site to try again later.

SUPPLIED One lucky Kiwi might be holding a golden ticket.

The "lucky" Lotto shop in Temuka had been hoping to pull of a "hat trick" on Wednesday night, after selling two winning tickets in less than a week.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF One Village Post Temuka customer won the first division prize of $1m on Saturday, and three days later another customer won a second division prize of $25,648. Owners Felix Leo and Mary Felix told Stuff these were the first winning tickets they had sold since taking over the shop a year ago.

Owners Felix Leo and Mary Felix told Stuff these were the first winning tickets they had sold since taking over the shop a year ago.