Jennifer Ward-Lealand named 2020 New Zealander of the Year

Dedication to integrating te reo Māori into everyday life has contributed to Jennifer Ward-Lealand being named the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

Ward-Lealand, a Māori advocate and actor of 40 years, is the 11th recipient of the award and received it from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday night.

The Kiwibank kaitaha huaki cloak, Pouhine, was presented to Ward-Lealand by the 2019 winner and mental health advocate Mike King.

David White/Stuff Jennifer Ward-Lealand is the 11th recipient of the award.

New Zealander of the Year patron Jim Bolger said Ward-Lealand was an "outstanding choice" for the award.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff New Zealander of the Year patron Jim Bolger said Jennifer Ward-Lealand was a "living legend and a role model".

"Her devotion to the performing arts sector has profoundly shaped the industry to better look after its people and represent New Zealand more authentically.

"But her positive influence for change extends far beyond performing arts. Her lifetime of volunteering and advocacy for te reo Māori me ngā tikanga has helped revitalise the language in New Zealand and has created opportunities for the expression of Māori identity and culture."

GETTY IMAGES Aucklander and league star Georgia Hale was named the University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year.

Bolger said Ward-Lealand was a "living legend and a role model".

"Jennifer exemplifies what it means to be a New Zealander. She is truly an inspiration to us all."

Ward-Lealand has had a 40-year career as an actress and director.

She is also a "tireless" advocate for the rights and wellbeing of workers, helping to create a safer and more representative performing arts industry.

Simon Young Dame Margaret Sparrow has won the Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year award.

Integrating te reo Māori into everyday life has also been a focus for Ward-Lealand, and has inspired the increase of the language used in New Zealand films and theatre.

2020 CATEGORY WINNERS

Aucklander and league star Georgia Hale was named the University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year.

Wellington's Dame Margaret Sparrow was named the Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year.

Charity organisation Good Bitches Baking was awarded the Mitre 10 Community of the Year award.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Good Bitches Baking won the Mitre 10 Community of the Year award.

Bill Buckley of Auckland-based Buckley Systems received the TradeMe Innovator of the Year award.

The founder of Auckland's Everybody Eats, Nick Loosley, won the Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year award.

A total of 969 nominations were received for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, with Ward-Lealand beating fellow finalists Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck and neonatologist Jane Harding.

JOHN ANTHONY/STUFF Bill Buckley of Auckland-based Buckley Systems Ltd won the TradeMe Innovator of the Year award.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year award are: Mike King, Kristine Bartlett, Taika Waititi, Richie McCaw, Sir Stephen Tindall, Lance O'Sullivan, Dame Anne Salmond, Sir Richard Taylor, Sir Paul Callaghan and Sir Ray Avery.