Rock woes add $25m to forecast build cost of Waimea dam, near Nelson

Waimea Water chief executive Mike Scott says his team is looking for opportunities to review components of the dam's design to save on costs.

The forecast build cost of the Waimea dam has blown out by an estimated $25 million to $129.4m due to "unforeseen geological conditions".

Tasman District ratepayers may be on the hook for $23.5m of that expected cost increase for the dam, which is now under construction in the Lee Valley, near Nelson. Under an agreed funding model for the project, any cost overruns up to $3m are to be shared equally between the council and its joint-venture partner, Waimea Irrigators Ltd (WIL). The council alone is responsible for any overruns above $3m.

Mayor Tim King said that agreement did not automatically mean the shortfall would come from rates.

"We would hope the other funding partners will look seriously at opportunities to contribute to the funding mix," King said, referring to the Government, Nelson City Council and WIL, which all contributed to the project. "The dam is a nationally significant piece of water infrastructure investment. The Government and Office of the Auditor General have identified underinvestment in infrastructure as a major issue in this country."

Mayor Tim King says the dam project remains essential for the region.

However, he admitted that if no other funders could be found, "at a very general level if the council had to fund the entire $23.5m", the dam cost hike would equate to a 1.9 per cent increase on the total rates revenue.

At this stage, it was "way too soon" to start making judgements on what the effect could be for ratepayers.

"We have the Long Term Plan [2021-31] to work through over the balance of this year and early next year," King said. "This [dam cost increase] will have to be taken account of and that whole conversation about whether debt caps increase, rate caps increase, projects are moved around, shifted out, changed or altered will take place with the community through that process."

The first objective was to "minimise the impact on ratepayers and the only way to do that is to have funding from other sources".

Funding already allocated for the project "will see us through this year and into next" so the need for additional funding was not immediate and there was time to consult with the community and speak with potential funders.

"I have to remain optimistic that the same reasons that led people to invest in it in the first place will lead people to invest in the extra," King said of the potential funders.

One of several stockpiles of rock around the site in November that is to be used for the embankment.

Waimea Water Ltd is the company responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam. It says the forecast cost hike along with an expected two to four-month delay in the completion of the project is largely attributable to problems identified with the rockfill during testing in early 2020, which chief executive Mike Scott outlined to Stuff this month.

On Friday, Scott said while much of the rock met expectations, some that was designated for use as drainage material in the embankment had become a concern.

"Some rock was found to be more fractured and breaking up more readily than expected," Scott said. "This particular rock was to be used for the drainage zones of the embankment but testing has confirmed that it is not of a high enough quality to be used for this purpose. We're now looking at potential solutions, which may include purchasing and importing some rock from a nearby quarry for the drainage layers or using rock from other locations in the valley."

The geology at the site has long been tagged as one of the major risks for the project.

"We always knew the extent of the risk would not be fully understood until excavation and construction was well under way, and risks will persist throughout the period of construction," Scott said.

King said that while the updated estimate was "extremely disappointing", the dam remained essential for the region.

"We need it to secure our community's current and future water supply," the mayor said. "Last year, we experienced a serious drought and this summer has also been extremely dry, with major restrictions required. We are likely to experience extreme weather events more often."

Mike Scott says risks will persist throughout the period of the dam's construction.

Given the stage of the project and its importance, the council's "commitment to it hasn't changed", said King who on Friday briefed his fellow councillors about the revised cost in a confidential meeting he described as "challenging".

Waimea Irrigators Ltd chairman Murray King said the importance of the dam project to the region had not changed "and it is still the best solution for the region's long-term water supply".

"We will work with our project partners in any way we can to help develop a strategy to raise the additional funds," Murray King said.

He added that the construction cost increase had no effect on the share price for Waimea Irrigators Ltd.

It is the second time the controversial project has faced a blowout. In July 2018, it was revealed that updated costs for the proposed dam had added more than $20m to its bottom line.

Council staff are due to report on the financial implications of the latest forecast cost increase to a full council meeting in May.

Waimea Water plans to hold a public meeting at Richmond Town Hall from 6.30pm on March 31. Anyone interested in attending is asked to register and provide any questions or outline what they would like to hear about by emailing info@waimeawater.nz by March 27.