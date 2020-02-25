Australian bushfires: Kiwi dispatcher aims to raise $10,000 with concert
Normally Paul Radden's in charge of dispatching Kiwi fire crews to 111 calls, but next month he'll be trying to raise $10,000 for Australian firefighters.
The shift manager at Fire and Emergency NZ's northern communications centre has been devastated by scenes from bushfires across the ditch, and decided to use his passion for music and event organising to stage a fundraising concert.
"I think these fires shocked so many of us and we wanted to do something to help, and this is a way we all can," Radden said.
"You can see the sheer exhaustion of the firefighters, who have put everything on the line for their communities, the sadness of families who have lost so much and the absolute tragedy it has caused the wildlife."
The Australian Bushfire Relief Concert will be held at Papakura's Hawkins Theatre on the 7th and 8th of March, bringing together more than 120 performers.
Radden, who has friends both affected by the bushfires and involved in fighting them, said coordinating performers, stage hands, and costumes, has been a mammoth effort.
However, he's humbled by the amount of support for the concert, run in conjunction with Papakura Theatre Company.
Acts will have about ten minutes each, and include brass, pipe and big bands, a magician, an episode of Dad's Army and a finale with all musicians and singers "combining to take the roof off the place".
"I had such a great response from everyone, I sadly couldn't use all the people wishing to be involved," he said.
Radden himself will play in one of the groups and conduct some of the massed items.
He hopes to raise $10,000 for the bushfires – the amount he raised through a previous concert for Christchurch after the earthquake.
Money from those who donate when they book a ticket will go to the Salvation Army, while money from ticket sales or donations made at the event will be split 80:20 between the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Port McQuarrie Koala Hospital.
"Everyone has donated time, equipment and the theatre for free and I am really proud to say to people that all their money will be going to the chosen charities," Radden said.
Australian Bushfire Relief Concert is at Hawkins Theatre, Papakura at 7pm on Saturday, March 7, and 2pm on Sunday, March 8.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors or children, and are available on Eventfinda or from the theatre.
