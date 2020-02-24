Search resumes for Hamilton teenager caught in rip at Waihi Beach

Family of a Hamilton teenager swept out in a rip at Waihi Beach are keeping vigil on the shore, hoping he will come home.

Searchers will resume efforts to locate the 17-year-old named as Jaden Chhayrann who went missing in the surf at the northern end of the beach on Friday.

The Melville High School student was on a class field trip at the western Bay of Plenty beach when he got into trouble in the sea around 12.30pm.

He and another teen were swimming in the surf between the Surf Life Saving Club and the Top Ten Holiday Park when they were caught in a rip, Waikato Police Search and Rescue Sergeant Vince Ranger said.

"The two young people were taken out in a rip," he said on Monday morning.

"One managed to make it back to shore and the other didn't."

Both of the teens were struggling in the rip, Ranger said. Chhayrann was carried out to sea amid the swell.

"There was a swell running on Friday when they were swimming - that swell abated over the weekend but is expected to return mid-week.

"It is fairly flat sea conditions today for searching."

Lifeguards weren't on duty at the time but were called in to help during the initial search efforts on Friday, along with the Waihi Coastguard and Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter.

"That search continued over the weekend and this morning."

On Monday lifeguards in inflatables were scouring the shoreline from the southern end near Bowentown continuing north past Waihi Beach and up the rocky coastline towards the Coromandel.

It was hard to say which direction the teen may have been pulled, Ranger said. It depended on the currents at the time, which change hour-to-hour.

"We know there was a current running south at the time he was pulled out but we also know there was a current further out going north."

Chhayrann's mother and father, along with other family, had travelled to Waihi on Friday and stayed over the weekend keeping vigil on the beach.

On Friday evening Melville High School posted on it's Facebook page: "It is with much sadness that we share with you that there has been a serious incident at Waihi Beach this Friday afternoon and one of our students is missing.

"The school is supporting the family, students and staff as we work through the challenges of this event."

A further statement from the school was expected on Monday.