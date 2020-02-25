Council deemed Wellington's broken pipes deemed 'reasonable' just 18 months ago

Eighteen months ago Wellington City Council deemed its pipes in "reasonable" condition with no backlog of maintenance.

Now the council has opened an inquiry into the state of the wastewater system after multiple failures and millions of tonnes of sewerage has spilled into Wellington Harbour.

The sunny assessment of the state of the city's pipes was included in the council's Long Term Plan.

Wellington councillor Fleur Fitzsimons told Stuff on Tuesday the description of the water infrastructure as "reasonable" was questionable, given recent failures.

Along with councillor Jill Day, she has asked the council's chief executive, Barbara McKerrow, to investigate the council's relationship with Wellington Water, the organisation which runs the region's water.

Councillor Sean Rush, who holds the infrastructure portfolio, said the statement would have been made using data available at the time.

However, he said people making that statement today would be more cautious.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF A failed pipe lead to hundreds of litres of sewage spilling into the harbour.

First-term councillor Jenny Condie said she was surprised at the lack of urgency in the Long Term Plan.

"I want to understand if that was appropriate at the time or if it resulted from a breakdown in communication somewhere along the line."

Councillor Diane Calvert said she remembered the council asking "probing questions" during the Long Term Plan process and, at the time, believed funding was at correct levels.

The council, as the owner of the infrastructure, needed to take prime responsibility for the problem.

A council spokesman said the difference between the assessment on water system's condition was due to "a discrepancy in interpretation of the data".

He declined to comment further on the nature of the discrepancy.