Retiring Nelson judge reflects on challenging balance between law and lives

Judge David Ruth is retiring from full time work as a judge in Nelson and Marlborough.

Bass guitar-playing Judge David Ruth was setting up for a gig at a Nelson bar when a member of the audience recognised him.

It was a man he had sentenced a day earlier.

"I sort of expected beer bottles to be flying any minute but he came over to me and said, 'I want to thank you because you are the only person who has ever given me a chance in my life and I am going to make the best of it'."

It's an episode that Judge Ruth, who stepped down from full-time work this month, said he would always remember.

It wasn't the last he saw of the man, who always made a point of checking in.

Reflecting on his career, Judge Ruth said the requirement to find a balance between enforcing the law and giving people a chance was "always a challenge."

"That balance is difficult to achieve, as we know, judges have been criticised from time to time openly about decisions they have made.

"It is a job where you have to stand up and be counted, sometimes you will be criticised for what you do but you just have to do the best you can.

"You can't save everybody."

When he was in training, an experienced judge told him, "deal with what is in front of you, you will never change the world".

"Yet I think everybody who takes the oath when they become a judge has that feeling they might just change the world, but you can't and that is just one of the things you have to get to grips with early on."

When Judge Ruth was first posted to Nelson five years ago he was tasked with addressing a backlog of jury trials.

He is proud to have helped turn that around.

While there would always be trials waiting to be heard, Judge Ruth had focused on dealing with "aged cases" and the Nelson District Court now only had a "smattering" that were over 12 months old.

It was part of the role that then-chief district court judge Jan-Marie Doogue sent him here to fulfil.

There were 118 jury trials awaiting hearing or sentencing in the Nelson District Court in the year ending January 2016 and that number had dropped to 73 by the same time in 2019.

"That's not just me, it's been a real team effort involving all of the staff, the courts management as well as my colleagues here.

"It's been hard work but we've done it."

Figures released under the official information act showed a downward trend in active jury trial cases in the Nelson District Court between January 2016 and January 2018, in contrast to a increasing number nationally during the same period.

Judge Ruth said he couldn't stop the number of trials coming into the jury election process, so there had been a focus on clearing them at the other end so defendants and witnesses weren't waiting for a long time.

From his office at the Nelson Courthouse, with photos of former bandmates adorning the walls and views out toward Tasman Bay, Judge Ruth points out a family of herons nesting in a towering oak tree in the court grounds.

It had been a "delight" to be based in Nelson, he said. Before arriving in the top of the south, his career as a judge had begun in Hamilton where he spent four "valuable" years learning from a number of experienced judges.

That gratitude was extended to his fellow judges in Nelson, who were not only colleagues but had become good friends, as well as the lawyers and court staff across the top of the south.

"Every day there is something different, you never know quite how something is going to turn out and that is part of the challenge of the job."

The retirement age for judges, as set by the Government, is 70. His final sitting day on March 26 had been cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Justice has suspended all new jury trials for two months from March 23.

Judge Ruth said he was "very sorry" to have to retire and was fortunate to have been issued a two-year acting warrant that would allow him to continue sitting in courts around the country, wherever there was a need.

The first part of that appointment had him sitting in Nelson and Blenheim.

"I still feel young at heart if that is not too much of a cliche and I think I've still got something to give so I just want to keep going."

His work as an acting judge would likely involve a lot of travel and he recently returned from a stint sitting in the New Zealand's farthest-flung courthouse, the Chatham Islands District Court, a place he had always wanted to visit.

"It's just absolutely fascinating, it is a totally different way of life," he said of his insight into island life.

"They don't like to be called New Zealanders, they are Chatham Islanders."

In semi-retirement, he planned to spend as much time as possible visiting his children and grandchildren with wife Margaret in Christchurch.

But he had no specific plans, "I'm just happy to play my guitar really". He hoped to continue playing gigs at bars around he region, just as he had done when he lived in Hamilton and Christchurch.

"There's nothing else I would have wanted to do than what I've done. If I have made a difference to some peoples' lives then that is all I could ever ask."