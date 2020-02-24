Hunger striker - 'I don’t think they wanted a dead Māori in their jail'

Francis Shaw tried to become "a martyr" for Māori sovereignty, before an unexpected prison release brought an end to his hunger strike.

An inmate's 25-day hunger strike ended unexpectedly in his release from prison after he tried to become "a martyr".

Francis Shaw stopped eating at Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt in January and last Tuesday declared he would also cease taking liquids.

Now out on bail a clearly emaciated shaw told Maori TV's Te Ao news show "I was a little bit p..... off I got booted out".

"I don't think they wanted a dead Māori in their jail to be honest. Not one dying of starvation."

Shaw's hunger strike was a protest over Māori sovereignty, he told Te Ao. He wants a Māori parliament established - a cause he said he was willing to die for.

STUFF Francis Shaw was released from Upper Hutt's Rimutaka Prison after he refused liquids last week during a 25-day long hunger strike over Māori sovereignty..

In 1989 Shaw was involved in another prison hunger strike when he attempted to have his case heard on a marae.

He believed he was released because he was seen as a threat inside prison.

"Where am I going to get a concentration of Māoris [sic] on thier hands?

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Shaw was annoyed at being granted parole because it interrupted his hunger strike.

"When I am on the outside noone want's to listen to my korero, they're busy trying to make a living."

In statement Rimutaka Prison director Viv Whelan told Te Ao the Department nof Corrections managed inmates at the direction of the Courts and Parole Board.

She said the prison had been committed to supporting Shaw's health and the protest had been a difficult time for the inmate, his family, and the facility's health and custodial staff.

ROSS SETFORD/NZPA Shaw said he was not going to be accountable to a racist criminal justice system.

Shaw has a long-running history with the state, having been uplifted from his mother as a 9-year-old. He has spent hte last four decades in and out of prison with one of his most infamous crimes being the arson of the Rangiātea Church in Ōtaki - then New Zealand's oldest Māori church - in 1995.

"I never broke our laws. I broke theirs and I will continue to do it," Shaw told Te Ao.

"I'm not going to be accountable to [a] thieving, parasitic, racist, capitalist criminal justice system that does harm to our families, to our communities."

Shaw said he was a flight risk and indicated he would make it difficult for authorities to reign him back in now he was out of prison.

"You give me bail and I'll catch you later."

His case is to be reviewed in four weeks.