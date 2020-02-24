Witness to double fatal crash wants us to drive better

Olivia and Manaia Lyndon were some of the first people on the scene of a double fatal crash in Cambridge on Saturday

Olivia Lyndon was one of the first on the scene of a double fatal crash at the weekend and is urging people to be more diligent on the roads.

Eight people died in crashes around the country over the weekend.

Lyndon, 25, was just moments away from being caught up in the crash which took the lives of two people and left a baby in a stable but serious condition in Waikato Hospital.

The Tamahere woman shared her ordeal not for sympathy but as a warning to others that it can be so easy to be complacent when driving.

READ MORE:

* Five dead after four fatal crashes in 48 hours

* Baby survives crash that killed his parents

* Baby survives two-vehicle fatal crash as four die on Waikato roads

* NZTA warns of 'summer ice' on roads

Lyndon said she was driving home on Saturday on Cambridge Rd in Leamington when she was centimetres away from colliding head-on with a truck. She had only just avoided it when she saw the other vehicle that had collided with the truck.

"It was traumatic, devastating, and unnatural witnessing someone take their last breaths of life in such a cruel way. The scene has replayed in my head over the past days and after dissecting the decisions I made leading up to the accident I feel it's important for me to share this with you all. Not to seek sympathy or attention, but to spread awareness."

Lyndon admitted that she doesn't always make the right decisions when she drives but on Saturday she did and it possibly saved hers, her daughter Manaia, 10 months old, and others' lives.

She remembers pulling into a 50km zone when a ute sped up behind her.

"I remember thinking 'nope. You can slow down mister'."

Then seconds later in an 80km zone going around a corner she was slamming on her breaks and veering off the road to avoid colliding with the truck.

SUPPLIED Olivia Lyndon wants people to be more aware of the situation when driving after she was nearly involved in a double fatal crash over the weekend.

Having relieved Saturday's events over and over she wants people to be more aware of what they're doing when they're driving.

"Yesterday as I drove into town I witnessed people making close calls, speeding, looking down at their phones - a pang of fear and sadness hit me. We are all precious lives who spend a lot of time on our roads... Our lives are worth driving more sensibly. Not just our lives, but other people's lives too. That meeting you're running late for, or text message you want to read or send, they can all wait! Trust me, they can wait.

"You might think 'that won't happen to me', but it could! Whether you're in the wrong or not."

Lyndon is a pediatric nurse at Waikato Hospital and has experienced the loss of life in front of her before but admits this was different.

"Maybe it was because mine and my daughter's life hung in the balance for a second, I don't know. All I know is, hold your dear ones close, tell them you love them every day, stop worrying or caring about the petty stuff, stop being in such a hurry, 'cause you'll never know when yours - or their - last breath will be."

She was one of the first medical staff on the scene.

"The other people who came on the scene quite quickly were amazing. A young couple helped pull the baby out. They got blankets for him and stayed with him."

Lyndon said her thoughts go out to the family and friends of the couple who died.