Fire breaks out in Ōtāhuhu warehouse, workers evacuated

Firefighters are at the scene of the building fire on Savill Drive (file photo).

Workers have been evacuated after a fire at a warehouse.

Firefighters were called to the building fire on Savill Drive in south Auckland's Ōtāhuhu about 5.20am, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Kaisey Cook said.

"At its height, the blaze was 200m by 100m and was at the back of the building."

A number of workers were evacuated from the building but no one was injured, she said.

By 7am the fire had been extinguished but firefighters remained on scene.

At the peak of the fire eight fire trucks and three aerial appliances were at the scene attempting to put it out.