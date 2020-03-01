Skateboard park stoush divides rural Otago town

A small Otago community is divided over a plan to chop four 100-year-old trees down to make way for a skate park.

Amidst the furore that is erupting in Roxburgh, social media posts have been shut down, abusive handwritten notes have been plastered on shop windows and accusations of bullying, intimidation and harassment are flying from all sides.

Juliet Clark, who started a petition to "protect the trees from the ravages of the community board", said the situation had become "hideous".

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Teviot Valley residents (right to left) Juliet Clark, Alistair Mouat and Russell Read support a skate park for the children of Roxburgh but not at the expense of four 100-year-old cedar trees.

"It has brought a certain mentality out and a lot has been targeted at me personally," she said.

"There is a lot of anger in the community but people will not listen. What about compromise?"

The Teviot Valley Community Board, which is delegated to make decisions on parks and reserves which includes removal of trees, unanimously decided - against the recommendation from council staff - to remove the trees and construct the small wheels park over that space at its November meeting.

SUPPLIED James Buchan, back, is spearheading an effort to construct a skate park in the Otago town of Roxburgh.

Council staff, in their report to the board, recommended retaining the trees and moving the skate park further east.

Board chair Raymond Gunn said a skate park had been talked about for several years but the board did not have the money to fund it. They made a verbal agreement with the community group pushing the park if they fundraised the entire amount, the board's contribution would be to remove the trees.

The proposed site - close to a popular playground on State Highway 8 near Jimmy's Pies - "made sense", he said.

"People could bring kids to the playground and still have older kids at the skate park and monitor them. We don't want it hidden out of site because of the potential for anti-social behaviour. It would tie in well."

The board voted to remove the trees without initial consultation because they thought the public was "on board", he said.

"We thought everyone was quite happy to remove the trees but it turned out they were not. There was a bit of unrest so we decided to go back and do public consultation on the trees. That is being done now."

SUPPLIED Artist impression of the proposed skatepark in Roxburgh. The community is divided over the plans which include removing four 100-year-old cedar trees.

He had been surprised at the scale of tension in town.

"Trees tend to bring out the emotions in people. It has got a bit emotional but there is probably one person who has stirred it up a bit. Every time she goes on Facebook it gets blown up. So many want it to go ahead where it is, and there are some that don't.

"What surprises me, is the ones most passionate about keeping the trees are the ones who have not been in the valley very long."

James Buchan, a business owner in the town who has spearheaded the skate park project, said the committee had raised $140,000 over the past year to give the children in the valley a skate board park.

They had been given the site and it had been the board's decision to remove the trees - which the skate board park committee agreed with.

"We approached the community board and they gave us a few options. Some weren't desirable - next to the river or next to the 80km zone."

Buchan said he was being asked every day by teens in the town of about 600 residents.

"It breaks my heart daily considering it is still going to be months away. We are still $16,000 short on funding. Unfortunately the tree debacle has slowed that down."

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Teviot Community Board chairman Raymond Gunn.

Juliet Clark believes there was a lack of transparency and no consultation over the removal of the four cedar trees prior to the decision to approve the park site.

Clark said the tree supporters would be prepared to organise a pledge fund to provide the funding bridge needed to complete the park - on condition the trees would not be removed.

"This will assure pro skate park lobbyists that we do indeed support the skate park development."

Clark said the 100-year-old trees had been assessed by an arborist as being in good health and had a life expectancy of 600 years.

"They have done good time and good service and they are handsome and they deserve to stay."

CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF The Central Otago town of Roxburgh has a wide main street.

Skate park committee member Robin Fox said the most important thing was the safety of the children which the site offered.

"The choices for the option of the skate park is putting it [where the trees are] where it is easy to be seen from the whole park or putting it back where it is not very visible.

"You can't drive by and see your kids and there is a parking lot between them and the playground."

Children in the community, many from low income families, were desperate for something to do, she said.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Teviot Valley resident Juliet Clark launched a petition to save four cedar trees destined for the wood pile to make way for a skate park in the small rural Otago town of Roxburgh.

"They scoot up and down the streets and people complain about kids on scooters and bikes on the footpath so we really just want to get this done quickly and make it happen and this is a great location for it.

"We understand people's passion for the trees and the environment... we are just going to keep going with our path and hopefully the community board finalises their decision soon and we are able to go ahead with the skate park for the kids."

The final decision for the skate park will be discussed at the next Teviot Valley Community Board meeting on April 9.