'A hell worse than prison': Deportee describes Australian detention centre

Like many other deportees, New Zealand-born Adrian Maere spent most of his life in Australia. Now he is struggling to make a home here.

In 2017, handcuffed and disoriented, Adrian Maere stepped off a plane and onto an island in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

Squawking sea birds, lush tropical vegetation and blue seas were juxtaposed by an extensive metal building lined with razor wire.

Maere had arrived at the infamous immigration detention centre on Australia's Christmas Island.

He was three days away from finishing a six-month prison sentence for breaching an intervention order.

For the next 18 months, Maere, 59, lived in a tiny unit he described as a "hell worse than prison".

He lived in some of the most inhumane conditions, fed a daily diet of chicken and rice, and shared his cell with four other males.

Maere saw a man in his unit sew his mouth shut, and another who tied a towel to his head and set himself alight.

"There's only so much you can take," Maere said.

"You can't think, you're in limbo, you're stuck.

"You don't have access to a lawyer, hardly anyone does."

Maere and other deportees shared their stories with a room of about 50 people in Māngere on Wednesday, to discuss Australia's tough deportation rules, including immigration lawyers, members of both New Zealand's and Australia's Human Rights Commission, and several social agencies.

New Zealand detainees also joined the conversation via a visual audio link from detention centres across Australia.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Adrian Maere was deported under section 501 of Australia's Migration Act after living in Australia for almost four decades.

Maere lives in Christchurch but doesn't have any close ties in New Zealand.

He finds life lonely in his birth country, Maere said.

"Even though I'm Māori, it's not home to me."

He has siblings, some he doesn't speak with. His daughters and friends live in Australia, but because he was deported under section 501 of Australia's Migration Act, he can never go back.

Almost 2000 people have been deported to New Zealand since Australia began hardline enforcement of a populist immigration policy in late 2014.

Those who appeal the cancellation of their visas remain locked in detention centres, sometimes for several years, while their case is decided.

Any non-citizen sentenced to 12 months in an Australian prison is subject to deportation - even if they completed their time behind bars years ago.

The changes made to Australia's Migration Act in 2014 included the deportation of a foreigner who is or may be a risk to the health, safety or good order of the Australian community. It also included section 501 - deportation if a person was "not of good character".

The deportees - many of whom have not lived in New Zealand for decades - are blamed for a rise in violent, organised crime.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was immigration minister at the time the policy was introduced and the National Government was in power in New Zealand.

Maere moved to Australia almost four decades ago for a job in the wool industry. He played professional rugby, bought a house and started a family.

He was also charged with drink driving in the 2000s but didn't serve jail time.

He initially fought to stay, but after being moved to his third detention centre in Melbourne, he signed the removal orders and was sent back to New Zealand six months ago.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A hui was held in Māngere on Wednesday to discuss Australia's tough deportation rules.

He is being helped by social agencies, including Filipa Payne from Iwi n Aus and PARS, and said he was grateful for the support.

One of those agencies actively trying to help deportees is Elaine Ngamu, who works for Hoani Waititi Marae.

One of the more notable deportees she had under her wing was recently jailed Comancheros vice president Tyson Daniels.