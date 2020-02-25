Waka ama paddlers pull off Christchurch harbour rescue with police Eagle back up
Christchurch on-trial police Eagle helicopter and local waka ama paddlers joined forces to rescue a group onboard a sinking boat in Lyttelton Harbour.
Emergency services were called to a boat taking on water near the Naval Point Yacht Club, about 7.40pm on Monday.
A police spokeswoman said the two people onboard the sinking vessel, who were both wearing life jackets, were attempting to row back to shore and bail out water when the Eagle arrived.
At the same time, four members of the public took out a waka ama, or outrigger canoe, and brought the pair back to shore.
They were both uninjured and fine, the spokeswoman said.
Waka ama is a sport that has more than 1000 members in 40-plus clubs in New Zealand. They date back to the 18th century and are widely used in the Pacific for fishing, carrying goods, travel and racing.
A five-week trial of the Eagle started in the city on Monday last week. Although based in Christchurch, the Eagle can be used elsewhere in the South Island.
It is one of three Eagle helicopters usually run from Auckland. They attend about 6000 jobs a year.
Stuff