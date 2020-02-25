Whakaari/White Island survivor Kelsey Waghorn learns to walk again

Kelsey Waghorn, 25, was a White Island guide and now has burns to more than 40 per cent of her body.

Recovering Whakaari/White Island guide Kelsey Waghorn is learning to walk again.

The volcano eruption survivor, who has burns to 45 per cent of her body, shared a video showing her taking steps in a walking frame.

She "almost scoffed" when she was told she'd have to learn to walk again, she said on her Instagram post. "​Boy was I wrong."

The combination of being in bed for so long and her skin grafts meant teaching her body to walk again, from bending her knees and shifting her weight forward.

Waghorn, 25, was guiding a group when the volcano erupted on December 9.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Whakaari/White Island off the coast of Whakatane erupted on December 9.

In December, she had skin grafts to her arms, hands, and a small portion of her stomach, as well as her legs, lower back, and some touch-ups on her arms.

"I don't remember all the really gnarly stuff," she said last week in an interview with The Rock radio station. "I don't remember almost dying several times in surgery and being on life support.

"For the next two years [I'm] going to have to do rehab and physio and obviously watch what I knock into and stuff like that, because my skin's very thin."