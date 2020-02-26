Auckland Powerball winner won 'life-changing millions' but still drives $2k car

A Lotto winner who scored a massive $19.1 million Powerball prize still drives the same $2,000 car.

The winner, a mother from Auckland, said while the money had been "life-changing", a few things in her life have remained the same.

A massive $42 million is up for grabs with Lotto Powerball on Wednesday - the second largest prize in Lotto NZ history.

While many might expect winners to make extravagant purchases, Lotto said winners typically opted for more conservative choices.

READ MORE:

* Lotto's 2019 winners reveal their secrets to success

* Two Aucklanders won $19.1m with Lotto. This is the story of what happens next

* The Winner's Room: Behind the scenes of a Lotto draw

LOTTO NZ Lotto's Powerball is $42 million on Wednesday.

"Typically, most Powerball winners buy a house or pay off mortgages, help their families, travel overseas, or help charities close to their hearts," Lotto said in a statement.

In October 2019, two Auckland MyLotto players shared the Powerball jackpot of $38 million, each taking home $19.1 million.

"It's absolutely life-changing, our lives will never be the same. We've just bought our dream home and will be moving in soon – we can't wait," the central Auckland mum said.

"The win has changed our lives so much, but a few things remain the same. We still work in the same jobs, but now we don't work for the money – we do it for the passion."

"I'm still driving the same $2,000 car I had before I won and walking around in the same clothes and shoes," laughed the winner.

The woman has also helped other family members by paying off their mortgages and donating to several charities, such as The Salvation Army and SPCA.

"One of the best things about winning Powerball is being able to make a difference and give back to the community," she said.

Lotto said another common theme among Powerball winners was that many chose to keep working.

NZ LOTTO Typically, most Powerball winners buy a house or pay off mortgages, help their families, travel overseas, and last but not least, help charities close to their hearts.

If the Powerball is won by a single player, it will come in second to the $44 million prize won in November 2016 by a couple from the Hibiscus Coast.

Lotto said every year 100 per cent of profits go to over 3,000 causes around New Zealand.

Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand.