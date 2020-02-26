SkyCity Convention Centre fire: Cars trapped in basement removed, four months on

The cars trapped in the flooded basement of the SkyCity Convention Centre are finally being recovered, four months after the fire was extinguished.

Over 100 cars trapped in waterlogged basement car parks after the SkyCity Convention Centre fire are finally being recovered, four months later.

Firefighters battled a three-day blaze on the roof of the under-construction building from October 22 to the 24, when it was eventually declared under control.

But the millions of litres of water used in extinguishing efforts resulted in the basement car park floors being flooded, leaving vehicles submerged in water up to their windows.

The car removal process is now underway, using the most appropriate method for removing the vehicles safely, SkyCity has confirmed in a statement.

MORE TO COME